MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating arson of a building that occurred near 15th and Washington around 5:15 a.m. on Monday, July 16.

PHOTO GALLERY

The suspect is described as a male, Hispanic, 150 lbs., and 5’6”-5’10” tall. He was last seen wearing a Nike Jordan hat, a brown shirt, light-colored shorts, and black low quarter shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.