Cudahy man arrested for OWI, 4th offense after high-risk traffic stop at Milwaukee/Racine County line

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Cudahy man, 26, was arrested for OWI, fourth offense early Thursday, July 19.

It happened around 1 a.m.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94. It took several miles for the trooper to catch up, and the vehicle to yield.

Upon stopping just north of the Racine/Milwaukee County line, the driver immediately exited his vehicle and ignored verbal commands from the trooper.

Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Milwaukee County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to assist.

Officers conducted a high-risk traffic stop and took both occupants of the vehicle into custody.

Upon clearing the vehicle, the trooper observed an open alcoholic beverage container on the floor of the vehicle. After completing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

He is being held at the Racine County Jail and facing felony OWI, fourth offense and misdemeanor operating after revocation charges.