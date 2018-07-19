DC Universe sets pricing plan for digital subscription

PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 26: A DC Comics universe poster: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker is displayed during the press preview of the exhibition 'The Art of the Brick: DC Super Heroes'at Parc de la Villette on April 26, 2018 in Paris, France. Created by Nathan Sawaya, this Lego exhibition, aimed at fans and the whole family, uses 2,000m2 of over 2 million bricks for more than 120 original creations including gigantic sculptures inspired by the DC Comics universe: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Joker ... and a 5.5m life-size Batmobile that alone required 489,019 pieces Lego. This exhibition runs from April 29 to August 19 2018. (Photo by Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images)
SAN DIEGO — A digital subscription service for DC Comics superfans launching in the fall of 2018 has set its annual membership fee at $74.99.
DC Universe and Warner Bros. Digital Networks announced the pricing plan Thursday at San Diego Comic-Con along with a trailer launch for one of its original live-action series, “Titans,” starring Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson.
The service gives subscribers access to a massive archive of classic DC films, comic books and television shows, in addition to its planned original and live-action series.
Monthly memberships will be available for $7.99 a month.