‘I am so grateful:’ 92-year-old Lake Geneva woman receives high school diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE GENEVA -- After enjoying a life's worth of happiness and success, a 92-year-old Lake Geneva woman still had one big regret. She never graduated from high school. That all changed on Thursday, July 19.

With all the decor of a typical high school graduation, there was something a little different about this one. The graduate was 92-year-old Dorothy Leiss.

Leiss' friends will tell you she's led a fulfilling life.

"She's a person who knows what she wants and goes for it," said a friend of Leiss.

"The way things happened, I feel like I was Cinderella. My husband was a Prince Charming," said Leiss.

Leiss and her husband Harold worked in real estate -- eventually charged with managing a Lake Geneva motel, but through it all, Dorothy Leiss had one big hang-up.

"She said one of her greatest regrets was she never went to high school," said a friend of Leiss.

She never donned a cap and gown until Thursday. As residents of Geneva Lake Manor looked on, Dorothy Leiss accepted an honorary high school diploma from Badger High School.

"What can I say? It's unbelievable! I never know this could occur. I've had such good friends in my lifetime," said Leiss.

Leiss' good friend Diane Morrison got the credit for making the ceremony happen.

"Her life is just a story waiting to be told," said Morrison.

And now, a new chapter has begun.

"This is a fantastic day in my life. I am so grateful," said Leiss.

Thursday's ceremony was attended by the Lake Geneva Schools superintendent and School Board president, as well as a state representative and state senator.