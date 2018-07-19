‘It sickens me:’ Alderman calls for action after man accused of dealing pure fentanyl arrested in his district

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan is demanding change, saying drugs have recently fueled problems in his district. He said he's outraged after a major bust this week.

"I have watched portions of my aldermanic district deteriorate -- and it sickens me," said Donovan.

Donovan said a dealer was selling pure fentanyl near 27th and Mineral before being busted on Tuesday, July 17. Before the arrest, Donovan said the dealer would sell near a Milwaukee landmark.

"Normally would be selling this right across from the Domes. He was selling fentanyl right out on the street," said Donovan.

Donovan said he's calling for police and the courts to be more aggressive, after years of leniency.

"For years it was neglected. These bad guys have gotten a hold in this area," said Donovan.

Anna Harris said news of a drug dealer being arrested near her home is not surprising.

"I ain't got time for that. I don't like it at all, but what can I do about it? Nothing," said Harris.

Neighbors in Donovan's district are joining him in calling for change.

"We see them all the time. You know? Especially like 2 o'clock in the morning," said Donald Osep.

Alderman Donovan said illegal drugs are strangling neighborhoods.

"We still have a lot of good citizens who demand better and deserve better," said Donovan.

Milwaukee police said the arrest happened around 2:45 p.m. on July 17 -- when "High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas" investigators arrested three suspects during a drug deal, while investigating a known offender. Officers recovered fentanyl, cash and other paraphernalia related to drug dealing. Charges are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, Donovan issued this statement on Thursday as part of his call for action: