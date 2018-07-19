July 19
July 18
MU Law Poll: Vukmir wipes out Nicholson’s lead in U.S. Senate race, Evers widens lead over Democrats for governor
Marquette University opposes using law school poll for debate
Only 4 Democrats will be allowed in gubernatorial debate
As candidates threaten boycott, Wisconsin Broadcasters Association shifts course on Democratic debate
Marquette University Law School Poll: Pres. Trump’s approval rating at 44 percent in Wisconsin
-
Despite big lead, Democratic rivals for governor question Tony Evers’ status as frontrunner
Milwaukee County Board approves resolution to place marijuana referendum on November ballot
‘Vindicated:’ Wisconsin Supreme Court orders Marquette University to give suspended professor his job back
Former professor calls on Wisconsin Supreme Court to define the limits of ‘academic freedom.’
‘Now is the time for unity:’ Second Democrat in as many days drops out of governor’s race
Speaker Ryan, Congressman Sensenbrenner endorse Leah Vukmir for Senate
Democratic governor candidate Kelda Roys takes out $235,000 second mortgage to boost lagging campaign