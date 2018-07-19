× Mother, acquaintance charged after baby fell into basement, drowned in standing water and sewage

DETROIT — A 26-year-old woman and an acquaintance have been charged in the death of her 11-month-old daughter, who drowned in standing water and sewage after falling through a hole in an upstairs floor and into the basement of their Detroit home.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office said Dasiah Jordan and Tonya Peterson, 28, were arraigned Tuesday, July 17 on manslaughter and child abuse charges.

Ca’Mya Davis was unattended July 6 when she fell through the hole in a bedroom floor. The medical examiner ruled her death an accidental drowning.

Prosecutors say Jordan allegedly left her daughter with Peterson while she visited friends. The prosecutor’s office also says Jordan and Peterson were aware of “the hazardous and unsafe conditions in the bedroom.”

Court records did not list any attorneys representing Jordan and Peterson.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with burial costs.