Pedestrian struck, seriously injured by hit-and-run driver on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred early Thursday morning, July 19 on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. in the area of Grantosa Drive and Fond du Lac Avenue.

According to police, a vehicle driving by the area observed the pedestrian on the roadway and called police. That citizen waited for the police to arrive.

The victim is a man in his 30s with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for the person or persons involved. MPD’s crash reconstruction unit is investigating.