Police: Man died ‘for reasons unknown’ after fight with dog walker, no charges issued

MILWAUKEE — Charges will not be issued following a fight on the streets of downtown Milwaukee that happened early Tuesday morning, July 17. One person died following the fight.

Police say a man was found dead on a sidewalk near Wells Street and Old World Third Street around 3:40 a.m.

Police said shorty after 3:30 a.m., a man was walking his dog, and he was approached by another man. That’s when things when awry. A fight ensued, and that is when the person who approached the dog walker died.

Police say the individual that started the altercation “died for reasons unknown at this time and was not the result of the battery.”

Investigators are waiting for toxicology results. His death will be classified as a sudden death.

Police say the man who was walking his dog stayed on scene and admitted to fighting off the aggressor causing some visible injury; however, not to the point of death as was initially thought.

He was arrested but charges were not issued due to self-defense.

This decision was made after a full investigative review was done by the District Attorney’s office.