‘Pretty crazy!’ Police seek suspect who shot 4 teens, dog with pellet gun from building above Hank Aaron Trail

MILWAUKEE -- Police continue to search for the suspect who shot four teenagers and a dog with a pellet gun along the Hank Aaron Trail on Wednesday night, July 18, near Milwaukee and Canal in the Menomonee Valley.

Police said all of the victims are teenagers. The incident was in the back of people's minds as they walked the trail on Thursday.

There was a chaotic scene Wednesday night -- with tactical vehicles on the street and police drones in the air.

"I was walking home from the parking lot over there. I heard sirens. There was like 10 or 11 squad cars," said Isaiah Doxtator.

With daylight came new information about what took place. Police said someone opened fire with a pellet gun near 35th and Canal around 7 p.m.

"That's um, that's pretty crazy," said Brandon Otzelberger, who uses the Hank Aaron Trail daily.

The pellets struck three 16-year-olds, a 14-year-old and a dog as they walked the trail. They thought they were hit by actual bullets, and called 911.

"Hopefully it doesn't happen again, and they're looking out for him," said Otzelberger.

The incident was treated like an active shooter situation, with dozens of officers responding to the area. During the investigation Wednesday night, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the suspect used a "high-powered pellet gun," taking aim from a building above the bluff. Investigators have recovered the weapon.

"You never know, like, I come out here sometimes at dusk and I don't want to get shot at by anybody," said Jack Maurice.

Maurice, who also uses the trail daily, said the incident serves as an incentive to pedal a little faster until the suspect is caught.

"I hope they see this or put their BB gun away and leave the community alone," said Maurice.

All of the victims are expected to be OK. The dog was taken to a vet. Police said there was a fifth person walking with the group who wasn't hit.