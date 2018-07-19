× Swiss Rolls distributed nationwide recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

MILWAUKEE — Swiss Rolls distributed nationwide are being recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella in an ingredient — whey powder.

The Swiss Rolls are being recalled by Flowers Foods Inc.

They’re sold under the brand names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, distributed nationwide, and Captain John Derst’s Old Fashioned Bread distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The ingredient recall was initiated by a third-party whey powder manufacturer and supplier. No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled products are:

BRAND UPC # BEST BY / ENJOY BY DATES Mrs. Freshley’s – 4 ct./7.2 oz. 072250011907 10/09/18 through 10/19/18 309 8187 A 75 D 309 8187 B 75 D 309 8190 C 75 D 309 8194 B 75 D 309 8194 C 75 D Mrs. Freshley’s – 6 ct./12 oz. 072250903233 10/14/18 309 8194 B 75 D Food Lion – 6 ct./13 oz. 035826092779 10/16/18 H-E-B – 6 ct./12 oz. 041220296583 09/19/18 Baker’s Treat – 6 ct./13 oz. 041498188382 09/21/18 through 09/28/18 Market Square – 6 ct./12 oz. 087381760556 309 8194 B Great Value – 6 ct./13 oz. 078742147550 Sep 17 2018 Through Sep 25 2018 309 8191 B Captain John Derst’s

Old Fashioned Bread 071316001180 07/16/18 through 7/28/18

Consumers should not consume these products.