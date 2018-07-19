× Walmart considers streaming video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon Prime

MILWAUKEE — Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, is setting its sights on Netflix.

According to the website, The Information, Walmart may get into the streaming video service with a new, cheaper platform to compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime video.

Walmart is reportedly considering plans under $8 a month, along with an ad-supported free service.

Netflix recently raised the price of its top-tier 4K streaming plan by $2, and its mid-tier plan by $1 at the end of last year.

Amazon Prime’s annual subscription jumped to $119 in May, which includes Prime video.