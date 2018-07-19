Watch: Video shows group of 6-8 brutally attacking man, 72, who was simply walking down the street

BERKELEY, Calif. — Police in Berkeley are looking for six to eight suspects they say attacked a man as he simply walked on the street early on July 6.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. as the man, 72, was walking south on MLK Jr. Way between University Avenue and Addison Street.

Police said without making any demands, the suspects shoved the man to the ground after approaching him from behind. They then kicked him repeatedly. He was unable to move — and called police for help.

He was seriously hurt, and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Police said the suspects are males, black, in their late teens to early 20s. They were last seen fleeing in a newer model silver or white minivan — possibly a Nissan Quest.