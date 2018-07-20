176th anniversary: The Waukesha County Fair is ‘the oldest fair in the state of Wisconsin’

WAUKESHA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing the Waukesha County Fair. This is the 176th year for the fair. It runs from July 18-22.

About the Waukesha County Fair (website)

The Waukesha County Fair is proud to be the oldest fair in the state of Wisconsin. This year, we’re celebrating our 176th Anniversary with special events and promotions throughout the 5-day Fair run.

In this commemorative year, it’s the perfect time to take a look back in time and share our fondest Fair memories. The first Waukesha County Fair was held in 1842 in a poplar grove on Carroll Street in Prairieville.