All ears! sweeten up your corn game now that the pickings are prime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Feeling corny? Sweet corn season has arrived! Culinary director of Stand. Eat. Drink. Hospitality Group, Matt Kerley, joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes you'll want to try.

Fresh Creamed Corn

For this creamed corn, we will be shaving raw corn very thin on a mandolin, then combining this shaved corn with a garlic and corn cream.

Garlic Cream:

1 Cup peeled raw garlic

2-Tablespoon Corn Milk

1 shallot large diced

2-teaspoon salt

2 Cup heavy cream

4 Cup water (for blanching)

Method: start by bringing the garlic to a boil from cold in water. Once it begins boiling, discard the water, reserving the garlic. Blanch the garlic in this way an additional two times. It’s important to bring the garlic to a boil on fresh, cold water every time. This will aid in removing the bitterness of the garlic.

Once the garlic has been blanched three times, combine the garlic, heavy cream, shallot, and salt. Bring to a light simmer and reduce to a total yield of 2 cups.

Set aside garlic/corn cream for creamed corn recipe.

Corn stock:

The idea of a corn stock is to use this as a base for other stocks such as a light chicken stock or for soups and sauces as desired. The flavor of this is very light and a wonderful base to any meal.

Corn Fumet:

6 each corn cobs

2 cups dry white wine

8 Cups water

2 each onions large diced

4 each garlic cloves crushed

4 bay leaves

6 sprigs thyme

1 Tablespoon black peppercorn

Method: combine all ingredients except for water. Bring the wine to a simmer, then add the water and bring to a simmer. Let simmer stovetop for roughly two hours.

Grilled Corn:

Grilling whole ears of corn is a great addition to any summer BBQ. It’s easy and effective.

Leave corn whole and un-shucked. Place over coals in an indirect heat and let cook for roughly 10 minutes until husks are golden brown.