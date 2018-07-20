× Attention drivers: Portion of E. Wells St. to Close July 21-August 11 for maintenance work

MILWAUKEE — Beginning Saturday, July 21, a crane will be installed on East Wells Street to access the bell tower for maintenance work on City Hall. This part of the project is scheduled to run through August 11, weather permitting, according to the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works.

Vehicle and pedestrian access to and around City Hall will be affected as follows:

Saturday, July 21: No access to North Market Street adjacent to City Hall as a crane will be delivered and assembled on East Wells Street.

No access to North Market Street adjacent to City Hall as a crane will be delivered and assembled on East Wells Street. July 21 – August 11: The Market Street entrance to City Hall will be closed during this work. Pedestrians using the Wells Street entrance must use the protected pedestrian walkway.

The Market Street entrance to City Hall will be closed during this work. Pedestrians using the Wells Street entrance must use the protected pedestrian walkway. July 22 – August 11: Westbound traffic on E. Wells St. will be limited to local traffic to allow access to parking on Market Street. Through traffic on Market St. will be maintained as one-way northbound.

Westbound traffic on E. Wells St. will be limited to local traffic to allow access to parking on Market Street. Through traffic on Market St. will be maintained as one-way northbound. July 22 – August 11: General eastbound traffic on E. Wells Street between North Water and North Broadway will be limited to access from northbound Water Street only.

General eastbound traffic on E. Wells Street between North Water and North Broadway will be limited to access from northbound Water Street only. Saturday, August 11: Access to N. Market St. will be closed due to the removal of the crane.

Click here for the project map for a visual representation. The timing of these events is subject to change based on the weather or the contractor’s operations. Again, the entire project is expected to be completed by Saturday, August 11, weather permitting.