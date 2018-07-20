Attention Drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is picking up with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

Friday, July 20

-I-94 East full closure at Moorland Road for storm sewer crossing - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m

-I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.

-I-94 West full closure at 84th Street for pavement marking - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

-I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

-I-94 West full closure at 68th Street for pavement marking - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.

-I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

-I-94 East full closure at Moorland Road for pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-41/894 Resurfacing Project

Monday, July 23

-I-41/894 North exit ramp to National Avenue to reopen by 5:30 a.m.

Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project

Sunday, July 22

-I-94 East to I-43 South system ramp reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.

I-94 North South Project

The Central Segment of the I-94 Project is commencing with full overnight closures on Friday 7/20 and Saturday 7/21 nights weather permitting. On Monday there will be a new 5-mile work zone in place sand HWY K will be closed.