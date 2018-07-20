Attention Drivers: This upcoming construction could impact your commute

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is picking up with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Zoo Interchange Project

  • Friday, July 20
    -I-94 East full closure at Moorland Road for storm sewer crossing - 10 p.m. - 8 a.m
    -I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 11 p.m. - 6 a.m.
  • Monday, July 23
    -I-94 West full closure at 84th Street for pavement marking - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.
    -I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Tuesday, July 24 and Wednesday, July 25
    -I-94 West full closure at 68th Street for pavement marking - 11 p.m. - 5 a.m.
    -I-41 South full closure at Watertown Plank Road for stripping - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 26
    -I-94 East full closure at Moorland Road for pavement marking - 10 p.m. - 5 a.m.

I-41/894 Resurfacing Project

  • Monday, July 23
    -I-41/894 North exit ramp to National Avenue to reopen by 5:30 a.m.

Valley Bridges/Marquette Interchange Project

  • Sunday, July 22
    -I-94 East to I-43 South system ramp reopens to traffic by 8 a.m.

I-94 North South Project

The Central Segment of the I-94 Project is commencing with full overnight closures on Friday 7/20 and Saturday 7/21 nights weather permitting. On Monday there will be a new 5-mile work zone in place sand HWY K will be closed.