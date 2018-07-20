× Former State Sen. Mike Ellis dies, Gov. Walker says he had ‘bigger-than-life personality in Wisconsin politics’

MADISON — Governor Scott Walker’s office released a statement on Friday, July 20 after learning of the passing of former State Senate President Mike Ellis.

The statement reads as follows:

“Tonette and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Mike Ellis. He was a giant in the Legislature and a bigger-than-life personality in Wisconsin politics. I enjoyed serving with him as a lawmaker and as governor. We were just on the radio together recently and I love his wit and passion. He will be missed by so many of us. Tonette and I send our prayers to his entire family.”

Ellis marked the end of a 44-year legislative career in 2014.

Governor Walker will be ordering flags to half-staff for the day of service. An executive order is forthcoming.

Below are statements from officials and groups on the passing of Ellis on Friday.

State Senator Alberta Darling (R – River Hills):

“I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Mike Ellis. Mike was a legend in state politics. His leadership and decades of service to the people of Wisconsin helped make our state a national leader in reform. “Mike’s stories were as famous as his political skills. He will be greatly missed. “My condolences go out to his wife Sandy and his family.”

Chair of Democratic Party of Wisconsin Martha Laning:

“Wisconsin’s legislature has seen many greats, but the passing of Mike Ellis is a terrible loss. He was a passionate advocate and leader for the people of the Fox Valley through and through. Our thoughts and condolences are with Mike’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin Brad Courtney:

“Mike was a tireless fighter who spent his career advocating for the Fox Valley. His impact on Wisconsin politics and his passion for our state knew no bounds. I truly enjoyed getting to know him over the years. He will be missed. His entire family is in our prayers.”

Senator Leah Vukmir (R – Brookfield):