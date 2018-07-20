× ‘I made mistakes:’ Brewers pitcher Josh Hader speaks to media about tweets, sensitivity training

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Josh Hader spoke to the media prior to the game at Miller Park on Friday, July 20.

Hader addressed racist, sexist and homophobic tweets he had published that date back to 2011 and 2012 — when Hader was in his late teens. Those tweets surfaced on Tuesday — the night of the MLB All-Star Game. Hader’s Twitter account has shut down since those tweets surfaced.

Major League Baseball officials announced on Wednesday, July 18 that the Office of the Commissioner will require sensitivity training for Hader.

“I made mistakes and I’m willing for all the consequences. And you know, the sensitivity training is going to help me grow as a person,” Hader said. “I’m sorry for what I did, did back in the day and the mistakes I’ve made. I want to be behind all these guys and win ballgames. And this is a distraction that, you know, they shouldn’t have to worry about and for my mistakes I made.”

Several of Hader’s teammates have shown their support for Hader by speaking up and tweeting. Those include Lorenzo Cain, Jesús Aguilar and Christian Yelich.