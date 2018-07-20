Milwaukee Air & Water Show to draw thousands to lakefront, but will weather comply?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of spectators hope to be dazzled this weekend at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show. But will the weather comply?

With the potential for scattered thunderstorms, especially on Saturday, officials want to let people know that the show will indeed go on.

"Even on Saturday, you're talking about scattered thunder showers. So they come through, we wait and we go," said Herb Hunter, air show announcer, Retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col.

There is nothing in the forecast like the thick fog that grounded the air show in 2014.

"We'll say, 'Alright folks, it looks like 30 minutes,'" Hunter said. "We'll try to keep everybody up to speed so they know what's going on."

One highlight -- the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are back at the show for the first time since 2015.

"The ultimate goal is to show everyone what today's Air Force is all about. And we demonstrate that with a precise, professional air demonstration that is meant to represent all of the career fields that we have in the Air Force," said Maj. Eric Gorney, who fliesThunderbird #7.

The U.S. Army Golden Nights and U.S. Navy SEAL Leap Frogs will ditch the planes altogether -- pushing the limits of a parachute.

"What we can do is a variety of what we call 'CRW' -- Canopy Relative Work -- where we take our canopies and we stack them together," said Luke Vesci, Special Warfare Combatant Craft Crewman.

Those are just three of the 16 aerial acts fans will see at the largest free event in Milwaukee.

The water portion of the schedule is set to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 21 and Sunday, July 22. The air demonstrations begin at noon. Of course, all of it is dependent on the weather.