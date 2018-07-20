Milwaukee woman faces charges after being arrested, driving away with marked squad car

WAUWATOSA — A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged after being arrested, driving away with a marked squad car and then brought back into custody one more time. All of this played out in Wauwatosa on Thursday evening, July 19. The accused is Antoinette Martin.

Martin is charged with the following:

Take and drive vehicle without consent (felony)

Escape-criminal arrest (felony)

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon (misdemeanor)

Officials say shortly before 5 p.m., Wauwatosa police officers responded to a report of a possible domestic violence incident or fight involving a male and female in the area of 68th and Wisconsin Ave. While responding, officials say there were multiple reports of the female acting disorderly, throwing rocks and possibly threatening someone with a knife or screwdriver.

As officers arrived, the female suspect, Martin, ran through yards and officers chased her on foot. She was located nearby and taken into custody.

Per standard arrest protocol, officials say Martin was handcuffed behind her back, searched, placed in the back seat of a squad car and seat belted in the car. Officials say somehow Martin was able to climb through a small opening in the Plexiglas partition, which divides the front and back seat of the squad, into the driver’s seat of the squad and flee in the squad eastbound on Wisconsin Ave.

Officials say Martin fled in the marked squad until she stopped and then fled on foot near 62nd and Wisconsin. She was located a short time later, with the use of a K9 unit, hiding under a deck in the backyard of a house nearby.

The male who was originally with the female had an active warrant for his arrest.