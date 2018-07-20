× Officials: Driver of pickup truck dies from injuries suffered in crash into culvert

TOWN OF WAYNE — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of Highway 20 and Townline Road in the Town of Wayne on Friday morning, July 20.

Officials say around 6:45 a.m., a caller reported one vehicle almost on its side in the ditch up against the culvert with the driver inside. The caller and another passerby attempted to pull the driver from the vehicle, but he was pinned inside. Squads were dispatched along with Fire & Rescue from Kewaskum and Kohlsville and West Bend Intercept was requested. Flight for Life was also requested, but was cancelled prior to their arrival on-scene.

When the first officer arrived the driver was conscious, but not alert and it appeared his left leg was pinned. The vehicle involved was a pickup truck and it had struck the culvert head-on. Rescue personnel worked to free the driver from the vehicle, but he died on-scene due to his injuries.

The initial investigation showed the pickup truck was eastbound on Highway 28 and for an unknown reason it went left of center after cresting the hill west of Townline Road. The vehicle entered the north ditch line continuing east and struck the culvert in the northwest corner of the intersection head-on.

Highway 28 is closed between Highland Drive and Lake Bernice Road. The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team will be working at the scene.