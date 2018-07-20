One of the top air shows in the Midwest: Milwaukee Air and Water Show is July 21-22

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Air and Water Show is this weekend along the lakefront. Hundreds of thousands of people are ready to watch the performances -- but no one got a better taste of the adrenaline-packed action than Carl.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is July 21-22 along the lakefront. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. both days. That's an estimated time depending on weather and other factors.

The Air & Water Show’s mission is to be Wisconsin’s premier free, family event of the summer -- and one of the top air shows in the Midwest.

