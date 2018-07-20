Prison inmate accused of plotting to kill the prosecutor that got him behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A prison inmate is now accused of plotting to kill the prosecutor that got him behind bars -- and it turns out, his mother has also been arrested.

A place for justice became the center of a plot to harm or kill former assistant district attorney Laura Crivello, according to court documents.

Prosecutors say Steven Jordan was willing to pay thousands to carry out an attack. He is charged with conspiracy to commit battery, solicitation to commit battery and solicitation to commit first-degree intentional homicide.

Prosecutors say Jordan, 25, was soliciting payments ranging from $2,500 to more than $7,000 to inmates that could have Crivello "beat up," "slap her around," or "pop her." Jordan's motive goes back to a plea deal he took in 2016.

Crivello recommended Jordan get 20 to 25 years in prison followed by 20 to 25 years of extended supervision. Jordan's attorney asked for ten years in prison and ten years of extended supervision. In the end, Jordan was sentenced to 14 years in prison with 13 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Jordan's anger with Crivello over her suggestion for a higher sentence surfaced within the first couple weeks in prison. He was reportedly making threats against her "every day." Jordan also asked for his mother's help in the plot -- 44-year-old Latasha Savage. Several of their prison phone calls were recorded.

Savage has been arrested and faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery. One suggestion was to have Crivello attacked inside the Milwaukee County Courthouse cafeteria -- and place where lawyers and the district attorneys eat.

Crivello was appointed by Governor Scott Walker to become a judge in September. She declined to comment.

If convicted, Jordan now faces 24 more years in prison while his mother faces six years.