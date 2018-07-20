Recognize these men? Milwaukee police seek help to identify homicide suspects

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects believed to be involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday, July 12 near 16th and Grant.

According to police, around 1 a.m., a 29-year-old man was involved in an argument with two other men. During the altercation, one of the men shot the victim and fled the scene. The victim died from his injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as a Hispanic male, 5’7” to 5’8”, 240 lbs., stocky, in his early 30s, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a green hat, a green soccer jersey, and green pants.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’9” to 5’10”, clean shaven, 160 lbs., and in his early 20s. He was last seen wearing a green soccer jersey.

Witnesses say the two suspects fled in a black, 2007-2014 Cadillac Escalade with what’s believed to be removable, magnetic signs attached to both rear passenger doors. The vehicle was captured on a traffic camera running a red light.