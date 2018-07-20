× RNC selects Charlotte as host city of 2020 Republican National Convention

CHARLOTTE — Move over, Las Vegas. The Republican Party will host its 2020 presidential nominating convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Republican National Committee finalized its convention site on Friday, picking an East Coast swing state over Las Vegas, the only other finalist. The vote came as hundreds of Republican activists gathered in Texas for the RNC’s summer meeting.

The pick ensures that tens of thousands of political activists, protesters and journalists will crowd into Charlotte in the summer of 2020. The same city hosted the Democratic national convention in 2012.

Earlier in the week, a divided Charlotte City Council narrowly approved a bid to welcome the convention.

Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte’s first black female mayor, emphasized the vote to approve the bid isn’t an endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Below are statements from key players in this selection:

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

“I am thrilled to announce Charlotte as the official host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention. We look forward to seeing the Queen City take center stage as the Republican Party re-nominates President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to continue fighting for the American people.”

Campaign Manager for Donald Trump for President Brad Parscale

“Charlotte’s booming economy is a prime example of how President Trump’s agenda is improving lives, spurring growth, and creating opportunity for millions of Americans. We look forward to continuing our America First momentum here in the Queen City and delivering four more years of historic victories and tremendous success.”

Milwaukee is one of three finalists for the location of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. The other cities vying for the honor are Houston and Miami Beach.

In August, DNC officials will be in Milwaukee for a site visit, with the winner picked in January. A win could mean 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee and $200 million in economic impact, and of course, millions of eyes on Milwaukee from around the world.