Silver Alert: Authorities searching for 62-year-old Mayville man

DODGE COUNTY — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 62-year-old Mayville man. Officials say Paul Looper Jr. was last seen in near the East Town Mall in Madison on Thursday, July 19.

Authorities say Looper is traveling on foot. He was supposed to return home to his care center in Maryville but has not returned.

Looper is described as a male, black, 5’8″ tall, 199 lbs with brown eyes. He has a faux hawk style haircut, very short on the sides and longer on the top and in the middle.

Officials say Looper was last seen wearing dark cotton pants.

Anyone with information on Looper’s whereabouts is asked to call Mayville police at 920-387-7903.