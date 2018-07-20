US Marshals seek Terrell Ball; wanted for attempted armed robbery, drugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- He is a young man with his whole life ahead of him. But according to court records, he is making all the choices that are leading him nowhere fast. Now, the U.S. Marshals and Milwaukee police are hoping you can help in their search for Terrell Ball.

"Terrell Ball has narcotics in his past. He has battery," the marshal profiling this case said.

Ball, 24, is wanted for attempted armed robbery party to a crime and first degree reckless injury party to a crime for a drug deal that ended as an armed robbery.

"Basically they tried to rob somebody at gunpoint," the U.S. Marshal explained.

Ball is also wanted by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office on a heroin charge in a separate incident.

"We're obviously seeking the community's help to locate Terrell. Somebody has to have seen him," the marshal said.

Prosecutors say on May 24, three individuals were parked near 34th and Villard. They were there to buy marijuana from Ball. They then saw a black four-door vehicle pull behind theirs. One of the individuals saw Ball exit the vehicle with a gun stating "give me your (expletive)." Ball then pointed the gun at the head of one of the three individuals. A struggle began. During the struggle and intensity of the situation the victim's drove off and a gun shot went off.

"Terrell ended up shooting this individual in the back," the marshal said.

The victim survived.

U.S. Marshals say Ball has distinct tattoos that help identify him.

"On the left side of his neck, he's got a tattoo that's pretty distinct. It says Gwendolyn -- and on his right hand it says RIP -- and on his left hand it says Brad,” the marshal explained.

Authorities hope the public will come forward with information or that Ball makes the right choice for himself.

"If Mr. Ball is watching, turn yourself in. Do it sooner than later. It's going to look way better on your behalf," the marshal said.

If you have information that could help the U.S. Marshals, call 414-297-3707.