‘Unbelievable honor:’ Retired Army vet flies the skies again with the US Air Force Thunderbirds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Before the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds wow the crowds this weekend at Milwaukee's Air & Water Show, they gave a Wauwatosa native and Army veteran the ride of his life.

It was only a few weeks ago, Army veteran Chad Knutson learned he was going on a mission like any other. He was selected by the Thunderbirds to take a ride with an F-16 Falcon.

"This is incredible and I'm humbled. Completely honored to be here," Knutson said.

Knutson spent Friday morning, July 20 going through extensive briefings and safety procedures. The 41-year-old was nominated by his fellow volunteers at Stars and Stripes Honor Flight.

"He's been with us for a couple of years," said Karyn Roelke, with Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. "He's done everything from fundraising for the Fisher House to develop a virtual reality for veterans who are unable to fly to Washington, D.C."

As an Army ranger serving five tours in Afghanistan and Iraq, Knutson has a history with jumping out of planes but he's never been in a fighter jet quite like the F-16 Falcon.

Knutson jetted above the clouds for a 30-minute flight. He soared above Milwaukee, and experienced the same maneuvers that will be executed at this weekend's Air & Water Show.

Leading up to a moment where the retired sergeant experienced 9 Gs; Knutson was floored by the time he was back on the ground.

"Unbelievable honor and I am humbled," Knutson said.

The Milwaukee Air & Water Show is July 21-22 along the lakefront. The Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. both days. That's an estimated time depending on weather and other factors.

The Air & Water Show’s mission is to be Wisconsin’s premier free, family event of the summer -- and one of the top air shows in the Midwest.

CLICK HERE for more information on the show, viewing areas, tickets for premier seating and much more.