Waukesha police release identity of 6-year-old boy who died after being struck by pickup truck

WAUKESHA — The victim of a fatal crash in Waukesha has been identified as 6-year-old Logan Smith. He was a student at Hillcrest Elementary School.

Smith was struck by a pickup truck and killed near Racine and Cheviot Chase on Saturday night, July 14. Police said the operator of the pickup truck stayed at the scene to speak with investigators.

Logan’s family issued the following statement in a news release:

“Our family has been humbled by the kindness, compassion and prayers we have received from the community. Our hearts have been touched by the outpouring of love from all of you. We ask that you continue to pray for our family during the days ahead.”

The Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine whether citations or charges are warranted, as is policy when it comes to fatal crashes.