3 injured after car crashes into tree in Racine County; driver arrested for OWI

RACINE COUNTY — Three people are in the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a tree Thursday night, July 19.

It happened in the Town of Norway near Settler and Pioneer Roads around 10:45 p.m. Racine County Sheriff deputies were called to the scene for a car versus tree accident.

Deputies and rescue personnel arrived on scene and began treating the driver and one of the passengers who were able to get out of the vehicle. The front seat passenger was extricated from the vehicle.

All three people in the car were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officials say the driver, a man from Wind Lake, was arrested for operating while under the influence causing injury and inattentive driving.