× 35-year-old West Bend man arrested for 5th OWI offense

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A 35-year-old West Bend man was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated — his fifth offense.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 21 for a report of a reckless driver traveling on Highway 45.

Jackson police and the Wisconsin State Patrol located the vehicle and saw it veer from its lane. A traffic stop was initiated and the trooper detected the odor of intoxicants.

A field sobriety test was administered and the driver was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail. He’ll be charged with operating while under the influence.