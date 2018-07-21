Aurora Health Care opens new substance abuse center in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA — Aurora Health Care and Aurora Behavioral Health Services opened a new substance abuse center on Saturday, July 21 in Wauwatosa.

The Dewey Center is located on the campus of Aurora Psychiatric Hospital in Wauwatosa that increases access to substance abuse treatment in the region.

According to a recent release, the new facility doubles total capacity for residential treatment while also providing increased access to group and individual therapy session for patients with substance abuse challenges.

It features a full lobby for patients and their families, fitness center, new cafeteria, outdoor patio and an overall healing environment for patients and their families.

The grand opening included a ribbon cutting ceremony and comments from local leaders as well as free tours of the facility.