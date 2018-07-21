Brother-in-law surprised nervous groom in wedding dress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCON, Az. -- A future brother-in-law tries to calm the groom's wedding-day jitters with some humor and it wasn't a "drag" on the moment... Or was it?

Valentin and Heidi Zherelyev are now husband-and-wife in Tuscon, Arizona. And Heidi's brother Eric is now... "comic-in-law" to Valentin -- thanks to a wedding day stunt pulled on Valentin.

The future groom was super-stressed on their June 30 wedding day, and Heidi thought Valentin needed a "tonic", and so friend Chelsea, and her brother Eric Dodd helped administer the "relaxer."

As Valentin anticipated what his bride-to-be was going to look like in the gown, Eric showed up to break the ice -- dressed up in Chelsea's old wedding dress. The stunt worked like a charm, with Valentin breaking out in laughter when he saw Eric, and the emotions were let loose.

The story went viral and has received tens of thousands of shares on Facebook, thanks to the photographer, Nichole Cline, who said her eyes watered with laughter as she took the shots.