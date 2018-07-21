Not your average bounce house: The Big Bounce America returns bigger and better to West Allis

WEST ALLIS -- Not your average bounce house. The Big Bounce America tour brings the biggest bounce castle in the world to West Allis. FOX6's Evan Peterson stopped by the bounce house at Greenfield Park.

About the Big Bounce America (website)

The Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet of full-on inflatable fun. It’s a crazy, action-packed fun day out suitable for all the family featuring the world’s largest bounce house alongside a host of amazing inflatable attractions. With every bounce there’s a whole new experience to be shared and down every slide a new adventure for you, your friends and your family to be a part of.

