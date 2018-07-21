‘Sparked a fire… in these young men:’ Packers’ WR Geronimo Allison delivers gas gift cards to nonprofit in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee nonprofit that had their lawn mowing equipment stolen earlier in the week, are now getting some big-time help. Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is stepping up to help keep their mowers going.

"Respect, accountability, endurance and love; we focus on those four key values," said Dennis Gaynor, Young Men on a Mission.

Standing outside a gas station in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 21. Dennis Gaynor got the surprise of a lifetime.

"I didn't even know who was coming. I was just told to come," said Gaynor.

Geronimo Allison, man of the green and gold, showed up to give back a little green himself.

"Three-hundred dollars in gas gift cards for you all. So once you all get your equipment back you're already a step ahead of the game," said Allison.

"He sparked a fire in the hearts of these young men that represented this program," said Gaynor.

Gaynor runs a nonprofit called "Young Men on a Mission," aimed at fostering success in urban youth and giving them a positive extracurricular outside of school -- like playing football and mowing lawns.

On Tuesday, July 17 the group's equipment was taken.

"I was shocked," said group member, Kenneth Payne. "Why would somebody do that to somebody who is trying to help?"

The past is now behind them. In addition to gifting them cards, Allison stayed to take photos and talk football.

"I feel like anybody can do it if they put their mind to it," Payne said. "If it's something you really want to do. I feel like anyone can do it."

The group's biggest concern now: getting people to help cut grass.

"If I have some free time, I won't mind doing it," Allison said.

Group members say they've been overwhelmed with the amount of people reaching out to offer help and support. They want the public to know, starting Monday, July 23 they'll be back to work mowing lawns.

If you'd like to help Young Men on a Mission, you can email youngmenonamission@gmail.com or call 414-458-3019.