‘Turned out beautiful:’ Despite cloudy weather, Milwaukee Air & Water show wows crowd

MILWAUKEE — The clouds couldn’t stop the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds from soaring through Milwaukee on Saturday, July 21. Thousands gathered for the kickoff of Milwaukee’s Air & Water Show. There is no experience quite like it along the lakefront.

“I love the airplanes, the noise,” said Scott Sekach, Milwaukee.

Scott Sekach was down at Bradford Beach with his family.

“The Thunderbirds, they’re the greatest,” said Sekach. “But the show planes, the acrobats and so forth, that’s an awesome thing to see as well.”

The water portion was canceled due to wind and lake conditions, but gray skies and clouds did not get in the way of the show in the sky.

“If it did rain, we had enough stuff to protect ourselves,” Sekach said.

“It turned out beautiful. A little sprinkles, but it didn’t stop us,” said Nicole Sekach, Milwaukee.

Families came together — even the littlest ones were entertained.

Cara Turczynski brought her little girls.

“She likes watching the planes go by and all the loud noises,” said Turczynski.

From the formations to the flips, the show didn’t disappoint.

“We come out every year,” Nicole Sekach said. “It’s a fun thing to watch. It’s cool to see the planes, different experience and just good family time.”

A dazzling performance that has people excited for more to come.

Everyone will be keeping a close eye on the sky Sunday as well. The Milwaukee Air & Water Show continues Sunday at 10 a.m.