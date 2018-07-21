Video: Police chase stolen John Deere tractor through downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police chased a stolen tractor towing an attachment through central Denver Friday night, July 20.

Video shows the tractor driving on busy city streets and sidewalks in downtown Denver.

According to KDVR, two Denver Police Department officers were injured.

A witness tells KDVR the pursuit ended when a police squad hit the tractor head-on -- causing the police cruiser's airbags to deploy. An officer used a Taser to subdue the tractor driver.

Another witness reported the male suspect driving the tractor was apprehended and placed in an ambulance.