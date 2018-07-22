× Brewers fall to Dodgers 11-2; Milwaukee has lost 8 of last 9 games

MILWAUKEE — Matt Kemp hit two solo homers and Manny Machado drove in his first run since joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, who pounded out 15 hits in an 11-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday.

Chris Taylor had three RBIs for the NL West leaders, who scored five runs in the second and fifth innings. Alex Wood (6-5) won his fifth straight decision.

Milwaukee has lost eight of its last nine games.

Both of Kemp’s shots came off left-hander Brent Suter (8-7), including a long blast to left-center to open the second. Kemp went deep to right-center in the third for a 6-2 lead, giving him 17 homers for the season.

Wood allowed five hits and walked three in six innings. The left-hander settled down after yielding a two-run single to Travis Shaw in the first.

Questionable defense by the Brewers contributed to both of the Dodgers’ big innings.

In the second, backpedaling first baseman Ryan Braun couldn’t get to a high pop in short right with Keon Broxton charging in behind him, allowing Kike Hernandez to reach with nobody on. Hernandez scored three batters later on a two-out, two-run single by Taylor.

Cody Bellinger led off the fifth with a triple after his hit caromed off the wall in right before bouncing past Broxton. Bellinger scored after the next batter, Max Muncy, hit a hard bouncer that Braun couldn’t handle cleanly going to his right at first. Braun, who is primarily an outfielder, was charged with an error.

Braun’s tough day extended to the plate, where he went 0 for 4 and stranded seven runners. Braun lined out to shortstop with the bases loaded in the first; he left them loaded again in the second with a sharp groundout.

The Brewers trailed 11-2 going into the seventh, so manager Craig Counsell saved his bullpen and had position players close out the game on the mound. Utility player Hernan Perez tossed two scoreless innings before catcher Erik Kratz threw a scoreless ninth.

Machado, who was acquired in a trade with Baltimore over the All-Star break, went 2 of 5 and scored a run. Caleb Ferguson shut out Milwaukee over the final three innings for his second save.

Trainer’s room

Dodgers: 3B Justin Turner went 1 for 2 with an RBI double in his first start since the break, but was removed before the bottom of the third with right groin tightness. He had been sidelined before Sunday with what the club called an upper right leg muscle injury.

Brewers: Suter allowed six runs before departing after three innings with forearm tightness. … All-Star 1B Jesus Aguilar (sore hamstrings) got a day off. … RHP Junior Guerra (forearm) is scheduled to come off the 10-day disabled list to start Tuesday against the visiting Washington Nationals.

Up next

Dodgers: Open a three-game series at the Phillies on Monday night, with All-Star RHP Ross Stripling (8-2) making his first start since the break.

Brewers: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (8-3) gets his first start of the second half to open the Nationals series.