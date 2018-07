MILWAUKEE — A crash involving four to five vehicles closed a system ramp on I-41 northbound at Grange Avenue eastbound, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

A spokeswoman for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said there were people taken to the hospital from the scene, but the injuries suffered are not believed to be life-threatening.

It’s unclear how many people were injured.

The crash happened around 8 p.m.