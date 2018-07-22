× ‘It’s everywhere:’ Drop the Needle hosts fundraiser to support those struggling with addiction

MILWAUKEE — A campaign is underway in the battle against opioid addiction.

A group called “Drop the Needle” hosts an event to raise awareness about opioid addiction in Milwaukee each July.

The event on Sunday, July 22 was held at 88Nine Radio in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. Money was raised through private donations and raffles to support those struggling with addiction.

“Everyone has this interpretation of opioid addictions as people being in a dark alley somewhere shooting up, and it’s really not that at all. The opioid epidemic is infiltrating our homes, infiltrating the suburbs. It’s everywhere,” said Nathanial Koenig with Drop the Needle.

Drop the Needle also works to put a stop to alcohol and drug addiction and abuse.

This year, their efforts will benefit Stop Heroin Now and Guest House of Milwaukee.