July 22
July 14
July 11
July 15
July 13
July 12
National Weather Service: Smoke plume from Sun Prairie explosion captured on radar
State of Emergency declared for Sun Prairie, Dane County in wake of natural gas explosion
‘Our whole house shook:’ 2 firefighters, officer taken to hospital after explosion in Sun Prairie
‘It’s bad!’ Officials release 911 calls from deadly Sun Prairie natural gas explosion
Sun Prairie police say they’ll decide soon whether to recommend charges in deadly gas explosion
Emotional welcome home for firefighter injured in Sun Prairie explosion
‘Never forgotten:’ Sun Prairie community prepares for funeral for Captain Cory Barr
Governor Walker orders flags lowered in honor of Capt. Cory Barr