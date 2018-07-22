Man delivers flowers to seniors at assisted living facilities in Hartford 💐❤️

HARTFORD — A Hartford man told FOX6 News he has been delivering flowers to assisted living facilities in southeast Wisconsin for a year, and on Sunday, July 22, he shared photos and video of his efforts with FOX6 News.

Taylor Rennicke told FOX6 News the idea came about because he would always take flowers to his late father’s grave after he passed in 2011. He said in addition to his effort to deliver flowers at assisted living facilities each weekend, last winter, he shoveled 100 driveways for free, for seniors in need.

Rennicke said he visited The Gardens of Hartford and Majestic Heights Assisted Living on Sunday. He told FOX6 News he purchases the flowers himself and simply wants to make these seniors’ day a bit brighter.

He posted the following message on Facebook:

“Today I made 48 men and women happy and smile and some even cry:( 🙏🏻 ❤️I delivered flower today at the senior home in Hartford:) I really wanted to put a smile on there face and show them how much they mean in this world 😊 i just wanted them to know someone else out there loves them too 🤗 ❤️ 🙂 I’d rather make someone smile and feel happy and beautiful 😊 ❤️I don’t have much money but I can’t take it when I die. So I’d rather make there day 🤗 I will be doing a senior home every weekend.”

Rennicke told FOX6 he plans to visit the Wellington Place assisted living facility in Hartford next weekend — where there’s sure to be plenty of smiles.