Memphis man wanted for shooting, killing his wife, another man arrested in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Memphis man wanted for shooting and killing his wife and another man was arrested Sunday, July 22 in Milwaukee.

This, according to FOX13 in Memphis and our Tribune partners WREG.

38-year-old Markese Gibbs was wanted for first degree murder.

According to WREG, the shooting happened after an argument Saturday night in Frayser.

Arriving officers pronounced the man and woman dead at the scene.

According to WREG, Gibbs was arrested around 7 p.m. Sunday in Milwaukee. WREG is reporting investigators have determined Gibbs was married to the woman who was killed.

Gibbs is facing two counts of first degree murder.