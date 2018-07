SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Something strange and unusual washed ashore on a beach in Maine this week and no one seems to know what it is.

Take a look at…whatever this is.

Beachgoers in Scarborough said it washed up Thursday morning, July 19.

The nonprofit “Marine Mammals of Maine” say it’s likely a shark — but that it’s too badly decomposed to properly identify it.

The creature was about 15 feet long.

Crews have since cleaned up the carcass from the beach.