Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on I-41 in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — A man was found dead on I-41 after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, July 21.

At around 11:45 p.m., Germantown police officers responded to a disorderly conduct report at a business located off of County Line Road. Before they arrived, the disorderly subject fled the scene on foot.

While officers were looking for the suspect, police say they received a call from a driver reporting that they has struck a pedestrian on I-41 southbound just south of County Line Road.

Officers arrived to the scene of the crash and found the male pedestrian dead. According to police, his injuries appeared to be consistent with those of a traffic crash.

The driver of the striking vehicle was heading southbound on I-41 in the center lane when the man ran across the road and was struck. The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all southbound lanes were closed for about three hours.

Officials say that at this time no names are being released pending the notification of the pedestrian’s family and the ongoing nature of the investigation.