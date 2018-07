× Police: Man shot, injured on Milwaukee’s north side; no one in custody

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on the city’s north side, Saturday night, July 21.

It took place around 10:15 p.m. near the area of 10th and Center.

According to police, a 48-year-old man was on the sidewalk when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspects in custody.