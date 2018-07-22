Watch: Wave of trash on beach in Dominican Republic; ‘dense garbage carpet’ forms with each heavy rain

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Astounding images have surfaced of trash as far as the eye could see on the beaches of Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic.

Personnel from the Dominican Ministry for Public Works continue to clean up the litter.

“Parley for the Oceans” shared video which has gone viral, showing waves of trash in the water on the Malecon area of Santo Domingo.

According to people associated with the organization, this happens every time heavy rain hits the area. They said Friday, July 20 they collected 30 tons of plastic in three days and would continue cleaning it all up.

Most of the plastic will go to a landfill, with some of it being reused to create recycled products.

In all, about 520 tons of trash have been collected from the beach over a period of nine days. It’s estimated that by the end of the effort, some 950 tons of trash will have been collected from the beach.