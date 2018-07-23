× 2 motorcyclists injured, 1 critically, following crash on Highway 151 near Beaver Dam

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious accident that happened on US Highway 151 near State Highway 33 Sunday night, July 22nd. Two people were injured, one critically, as a result of the incident.

According to officials, around 9 p.m., 911 callers reported a multiple-vehicle traffic crash near the city limits of Beaver Dam. Officials say the sequence of events is still being investigated and the incident is being investigated as two separate, but related crashes.

Officials say two motorcyclist were traveling southbound in a group of at least four motorcycles when two of them collided in the southbound lanes, north of STH 33.

One motorcyclist was ejected and lying in the left traffic lane.

The other motorcyclist pulled to the right shoulder, walked into traffic, and was struck by a southbound minivan — which was avoiding the first crash scene.

Both motorcyclists were transported to an area hospital — and one was flown from there to another medical facility with critical injuries.

The other driver remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The operators of the other motorcycles were not located. The driver and occupants of the minivan were not injured. No identities will be released for at least 24 hours.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and its Crash Investigation Team (CIT).

Anyone who may have witnessed the events leading up to, or including the crashes, is asked to contact the CIT at 920-386-3726.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the crash by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Beaver Dam Fire and EMS, and DCERT. Both southbound lanes of USH 151 were closed for the investigation.