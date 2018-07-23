× ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ comes to the Riverside Theater for 2 shows in December

MILWAUKEE — “A Charlie Brown Christmas” is coming to The Riverside Theater live on stage!

According to a news release, two shows are set for Saturday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Doors will open one hour prior to each show.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” by Charles M. Schulz features everyone’s favorite Peanuts gang — Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, Sally and more, all led by the lovable Charlie Brown — as they discover the true meaning of Christmas. When Charlie Brown becomes discouraged by the materialism of the season, Lucy convinces him to direct the neighborhood Christmas play. In typical Charlie Brown fashion, things go awry when he selects a tiny fir tree for the production. It’s up to Linus to save the day and remind everyone of the real message of the holiday.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage, Schulz’s timeless story of the spirit of Christmas, showcases the unforgettable music of Vince Guaraldi, performed by a three-piece ensemble on stage, as well as a concert of beloved holiday carols led by the Peanuts characters.

Based on the popular comic strip, the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson became a holiday viewing tradition after it first aired in 1965. It was adapted for the stage by Eric Schaeffer, by special arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 27 at noon. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets or to learn more.